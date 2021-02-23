Video games have become a way to explore incredible worlds and discover epic stories. They are also a great way to meet endearing characters, although there is a great predominance of male protagonists.

Most of the big franchises in video games are starred by men, but the last year saw a significant growth in the presence of women.

According to a recent report by Feminist Frequency, during 2020 the video game industry paid greater attention to female characters as protagonists. Of all the titles that saw the light, 18 percent of them had women in the main role.

And although there is still a greater presence in the male characters, the analysis showed that the gap between the two narrowed to a great extent. In this way, women little by little begin to have more relevance in games.

“Video game protagonists by gender in 2020. About a fifth of the games announced in 2020 had female protagonists, a strong growth compared to last year.”

Will the trend of seeing female protagonists continue?

Femenist Frequency is a group that has been in charge of observing and promoting female participation in video games for six years. Just as they do with the characters themselves, they are also aware of the role women play in the industry, from members of development companies to presenters.

That is why, in their recent analysis, they highlight the work of women so that we increasingly see a greater female presence in launches. In this way, it is expected that what is seen in 2020 is a good indication that this year the trend will increase.

Especially since 2019, women only starred in 5 percent of the launches; although the worst record is from 2016, with 2 percent. Without a doubt, 2020 was a different year for everyone, and the video game industry is a clear example of this. We expect the trend to continue.

