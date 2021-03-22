In Russia, in 2020, the number of marriage contracts concluded increased by 26% and amounted to a record 142.5 thousand calls. This was announced on Monday, March 22 press service Federal Chamber of Notaries (FNP).

“Often couples enter into a prenuptial agreement when they plan to purchase housing on a mortgage. For example, when one of the spouses, for some reason, cannot act as a co-borrower, because he does not have sufficient income or does not fit in other parameters, ”the message says.

It is emphasized that in such cases, the banks themselves recommend to draw up a marriage contract so that the acquired property is in the individual ownership of one spouse, who will be solely responsible for repaying the loan and, in case of non-payment, will only be responsible for his property. In this case, the second spouse does not risk anything.

The FNP also recalled that in Russia a marriage contract regulates exclusively property relations, it cannot be prescribed, for example, sanctions for treason or a schedule of housekeeping. Also, the chamber pointed out that the contract must be certified by a notary without fail.

In addition, the FNP also noted an increase in the number of agreements on the division of property in case of divorce – their number in 2020 increased by 8.3% compared to the previous year.

Earlier, on December 25, it was reported that in Russia for the first nine months of 2020, almost 138 thousand marriages were registered less than in the same period of 2019. So, in January-September, the country’s registry offices issued 581 thousand marriages, compared with 719 thousand in 2019. At the same time, the number of divorces during this period decreased by 57 thousand – to 401 thousand.

In November last year, it became known that divorce certificates in Russia would soon cease to be issued, they would be digital. According to the head of the Federal Tax Service (FTS) of the country, Daniil Yegorov, the divorce certificate will soon “become history”, and the marriage certificate will be issued only for the solemnity of the moment.

The department pointed out that the unified population register, created on the basis of the USR registry office, in a couple of years will become a reference source of reliable information about individuals.