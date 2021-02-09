Last year, the bailiffs recovered more than 46 billion rubles from non-travel debtors, reports TASS with reference to the data of the Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP).

It is noted that in just 2020, the bailiffs issued more than 9 million orders to temporarily restrict debtors to travel outside Russia.

As of January 1, 2021, over 3.8 million people were considered restricted to travel abroad. This is 600 thousand more people than at the beginning of last year. The total debt of such citizens exceeded 1.7 trillion rubles.

The press service of the department added that the temporary restriction on leaving the country most often applies to people with debts for alimony, loan payments and for housing and communal services.

Recall that now debtors can track their status with the bailiffs online. The corresponding service was launched on the portal of state services.