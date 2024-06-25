In 2024, minister talks about climate change, drought and human action; fire outbreaks increased by 26.3%

In 2020, the current Minister of the Environment, Marina Silvacriticized the administration of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during fires in the Pantanal when stating that the “criminally disproportionate” It was the “lack of government measures to face the size of the problem of the destruction of Brazilian biomes”.

“It is a poor performance, of pure make-believe, where what is being done is much more a function of the hard work of selfless public servants and the efforts of volunteers committed to the environmental cause”, he said on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) in September of the year.

That year, 26.4% of the entire territorial extension of the biome was burned, the highest since 2003. The data are from Queimadas Programfrom Inpe (National Institute for Space Research), linked to the MCTI (Ministry of Science and Technology).

CURRENT SCENARIO

In 2023, while heading the Ministry of the Environment, Marina attributed the causes of the fires in the Pantanal to criminal human action, the worst drought in the last 70 years and the impact of climate change.

On Monday (June 24, 2024), at the end of the situation room meeting that will prepare actions for the biome, the head of the environmental body of the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said that this is one of the “worst situations ever seen” across the region.

According to Inpe data, the number of fire outbreaks from January to June 2024 is higher than in the same period in 2020. However, the area burned is smaller. Here is the compared data:

O Power360 contacted the MCTI to question the difference between the number of fire outbreaks and the burned area. This report will be updated when we receive a response.