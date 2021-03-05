Russian investigators last year opened almost 60 criminal cases on the spread of fakes about the coronavirus, reports TASS, referring to the statement of the head of the RF IC, Alexander Bastrykin, at an expanded meeting of the department’s collegium.

“We had to initiate 58 criminal cases on such facts, 31 investigations have been completed,” he said.

Bastrykin noted that in 2020, a special department appeared in the UK to investigate violations of sanitary and epidemiological rules.

As a reminder, last year Roskomnadzor specialists restricted access to more than a thousand inaccurate materials about coronavirus infection, including fake statistics on infection and mortality.

It was also reported that in Yakutsk the police organized a check on the fact that a local resident spread in a messenger inaccurate messages about chipping during vaccination against COVID-19.