The year 2020 in Kashmir was much better. The security forces did not have to work very hard to make law and order. Actually, there were no major violent demonstrations in Kashmir. No demonstrator was killed. The last two years have seen a lot of change in Kashmir. In Kashmir, in which dozens of protesters were killed every year, only two people have lost their lives during the last two years in Kashmir. He too died not due to security forces but due to his negligence. Now the incidents of stone pelting on the security forces after the killing of terrorists in Kashmir are less than before.

There were 143 performance cases in Kashmir in the year 2020 but these were not large scale performances. There was no violent demonstration. These were all small-scale demonstrations, which were controlled on the spot by the security forces. There was no bandh call in Kashmir for the whole year. Every year, in Kashmir, many times there were calls for bandh from separatists. After this, the process of demonstration started in every district but nothing happened in the year 2020. During the encounter, the protesters were seen gathering to pelt stones. The situation there became such that at the behest of the security forces people appeared to appeal to surrender the terrorists.

There were 584 demonstrations in Kashmir in the year 2019, two people died this year. The lives of these two people have also been lost due to negligence. Because during the performance these people came in front of the car. Because of this, he lost his life. Apart from this, no life was lost in the firing of security forces. In Kashmir, security forces killed several commanders in the year 2020. Even after he was killed, there was no violent protest or closure. It is clear that the people of Kashmir now have hope. They are leaving a series of violent demonstrations. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh says that the situation in Kashmir has seen a complete change in the last two years. The police has got the full support of the public. This year also the security forces expect the same from the public.