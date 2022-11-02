In a speech, the PT candidate for president 4 years ago did not mention an opponent and asked for respect for the 45 million votes he had received; the next day, he tweeted wishing success to the elected

By losing the presidential race to Jair Bolsonaro (then in PSL) in 2018, Fernando Haddad (EN) made a speech on October 28 of that year in which he did not immediately acknowledge defeat. The PT also did not call the president-elect.

“A significant part of the Brazilian people needs to be respected at this moment. It differs from the majority. He has another Brazilian project on his mind and deserves respect today”, said Haddad in 2018.

The following day, however, the PT member acknowledged that he had lost the election in a post on twitter. “President Jair Bolsonaro. I wish you success. Our country deserves the best. I write this message today with a light heart, with sincerity, so that it will stimulate the best in all of us. Good luck!”he wrote.

In 2018, the PT had 44.87% of the votes, against 55.13% for Bolsonaro. Haddad was nominated for the post of candidate after the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) barred the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

In his speech, Hadddad did not congratulate Bolsonaro on his victory and said he would “opposition putting the national interests of the entire Brazilian people above all else”.

“We who help to build democracy, one of the largest in the world, must be committed to maintaining it. Do not accept provocations and threats”, said.

The PT asked for respect for the 45 million voters who voted for him and thanked people who were not members of political parties or associations and, even so, were engaged in his campaign.

That year, Haddad also did not call Bolsonaro to congratulate him on the result, as is usual.

Lula was in prison in Curitiba at the time for having been convicted of passive corruption and money laundering. The STF later changed its understanding and began to prohibit imprisonment immediately after conviction in the 2nd Instance. Lula was released in 2019.

DEFEAT IN SAO PAULO

Candidate for the government of São Paulo in 2022, Haddad also lost the election. this time for Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), Bolsonaro’s ally. Haddad, however, called the governor-elect on Sunday (30.Oct.2022). He wanted him to have a good government and made himself available to help with whatever is needed in the state. “I believe in democracy, democracy is recognition of the result and wishing the best of luck to those who won the election”said Haddad in a statement to the press.

In 2022, Bolsonaro repeats part of the script. Defeated by Lula, the president made a speech of 2 minutes and 7 seconds this Tuesday (Nov.1.2022). He did not name his opponent, Lula, nor did he directly acknowledge defeat.

The current president thanked voters for the 58 million votes he received and defended peaceful demonstrations.

It was up to the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, to speak about the transition of government, in an indirect admission of defeat in the elections.

On Sunday (30.Oct), the Chief Executive chose not to speak out. Defeated at the polls, Bolsonaro is the first president of Brazil to run for re-election and lose. He was also the 1st not to comment on the result on Election Day. Without a mandate next year, the president should be a voice for the conservative and anti-PT right.