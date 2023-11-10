For the judges, severe obesity and cardiovascular problems are not compatible with prison life: Dimitri Fricano returns to his home

Dimitri Fricano, the 37-year-old man who in 2017 was arrested for the brutal femicide of Erika Preti, was released from prison yesterday and sent home, where he will continue to serve his sentence under house arrest. The reasons for the judges’ decision and the reaction of Fabrizio Preti, father of the murdered girl.

It was June 11, 2017 when in Sardiniain San Teodoro, one of the most brutal femicides in recent years was committed.

Dimitri Fricano, a boy who was 30 years old at the time, resident of Biellahad rented a house with his girlfriend, the 27-year-old Erika Pretito spend a few days of vacation.

On the morning of that day, before going to the beach, an argument broke out between the two quarrel trivial for some bread crumbs that he would have dropped on the table.

From the dispute we moved on to a very violent attackwhich led the boy to hold a kitchen knife and even hit his partner with it 57 stab wounds.

About a month after the femicide, Fricano I confess that he was the culprit and explained to the investigators dynamic and moving of the assassination.

In 2022, in April, the Court issued the final sentence, condemning the accused to serve 30 years in prison. Fricano was initially locked up in the Ivrea prison and was subsequently transferred to Le Vallette in Turin.

Dimitri Fricano under house arrest

One arrived yesterday morning decision of the Court which is destined to be discussed.

Because of one severe obesity and of the fact that the subject in question is a hyper smoker (about 100 cigarettes a day), it was decided that he should be sent back to his home in Biella, where he will remain under a House arrest.

There difficulty walking within prison environments, the inability of the canteen to provide the subject with diet low-calorie suitable for his condition and strong life threatening linked to cardiovascular risk, convinced the judges to decide in this sense.

Erika’s dad’s reaction

Fricano’s release from prison, for i Erika’s parentsit was a stab in the heart. Fabrizio, father of the murdered girl, interviewed by The Corriere della Serahe said: