It was already known that the Morandi Bridge was at risk of collapse since 2010. “I should have messed up and I didn’t. It didn’t come to me, maybe I was afraid of the job. We haven’t done so many things like fools”, says the former CEO of the Edizioni holding, Gianni Mion, as he leaves the court of Genoa, where a hearing was underway today for the Genoa disaster of August 14, 2018. In a Mion spoke of the bridge thus: “When I asked the engineer Castellucci and his managers who would certify the stability and usability of this bridge, they told me: we certify it ourselves”.

The doubts had arisen during a summit meeting, raised by ASPI technicians, in 2010: “We knew that the bridge had a design problem, we knew it. Everyone was at that meeting: the directors of Atlantia, the CEOs, the general manager, the management and they explained that the bridge had a design peculiarity that made it very complicated. A very original but problematic bridge”. In the minutes during the investigation, Mion had used these words: “That design defect created perplexity among the Autostrade technicians, gathered in the presence of Castellucci in the induction meeting of 16 September 2010 on the fact that the bridge could remain up”.

Now he has confirmed it before the judges, adding that his great regret is not having said or done anything: “Because I didn’t think about it, because we believed it wasn’t necessary, because that’s what the others, the competent ones said… And instead we had to intervene as has been done now, making the roads, bridges and tunnels safe”.

Statements that are difficult for the relatives of the victims to listen to: “Imagine how we can feel that in 2010 the state of this bridge was explained at a meeting. It is a devastating thing for us, as family members and also as citizens”, the president of the committee in memory of the victims of the Morandi Bridge, Egle Possetti, told Adnkronos, who however does not consider it a novelty: “Unfortunately we have been hearing for months testimonies that all go in this direction, of knowledge, of information that was present within the hierarchical line. The information was there, there was nothing secret and no unknown construction flaws. The situation of this bridge was known”.