This is not just any Volvo XC70 the way the local vet drives it. Something about this car is different. Difficult to express in words what exactly. Maybe the bumper, which seems a bit shorter. Or is it the wheels, which are a bit cozier in the cupboards than usual? Or the extra lighting above the windscreen? This is the Volvo XC70 AT, a name that is somewhat ambiguous. XC already stands for Cross Country; AT stands for All Terrain.

410 hp, but that was not too bad

In 2005, the brand brought the Volvo XC70 AT to the SEMA show floor in Las Vegas. This was at a time when Volvo also quietly built 800 hp XC90s, or bona fide roadsters, for these occasions. This Volvo XC70 AT is therefore relatively modest. He used a boosted 2.5-liter five-cylinder from the V70 R with 410 hp and 540 Nm. A new Garrett turbo helped achieve these numbers.

The Volvo XC70 AT had air suspension

The car stood a lot higher on its feet, thanks to air suspension, and wore 20-inch wheels. In addition, he received bottom protection and a powerful winch on the nose. Up on the roof are things like a jack, a spare tire, extra fuel and even a 1,000 watt generator. The lacquer colors ‘saffron and silver’ should make you think of a sunset in Mexico.

Unfortunately, it was immediately clear that the car would not go into production. But of course you should not let anything stop you if you want to build a replica of this Volvo XC70 AT yourself.