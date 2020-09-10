Rajasthan’s third Mukundara Tiger Reserve is going through a crisis. The tigress MT-4, which disappeared for 20 days after the incident of the deaths of three tigers, tigress and cubs and the disappearance of two live cubs, is also not well. However, the reason for the MT-4 tigress walking limp got three days ago on Thursday. The tigress was limping because her next left shoulder was torn. A small village was happening above the next claw.Experts calling from the forest department flew senses, Ranthambore and Jaipur to see the tigress MT-4 missing 20 daysThe health test was conducted after the forest department tranquilized the tigress on behalf of Jaipur’s doctor Arvind Mathur, Sawai Madhopur Ranthambore’s doctor Rajiv Garg and Mukundara Tiger Reserve’s doctor Tejendra Singh Riyadh. In which this matter came to light. For the last three days, this team of doctors, under the leadership of Mukundara’s field director SR Yadav DCF Bijo Joy NTCA representative Daulat Singh Shaktawat, was trying to tranquilize the tigress and test it.On 8 September, the department of forest department from Kota to Jaipur was worried after the MT-4 met tigress. The forest department of all the said senior veterinarians constituted a health check-up team to test the tigress. The tigress was tranquilized at the appropriate place at 8:24 am on Thursday. The tigress’s entire body was examined by medical officials on the spot. In which it was found that the tigress was injured due to soft muscle tissue injury and a small wound on the front paw. She was walking limp. According to the opinion of a team of senior veterinary officials, it was shifted to a soft enclosure spread over 28 hectares in the Dara range of the reserve to keep it under close supervision. Meanwhile, the old radio collar of the Tigress MT-4 was replaced with a new radio collar. The blood sample of the tigress is being sent to the Bareilly lab of Uttar Pradesh for examination. Senior veterinarian has been appointed for intensive health monitoring of tigress.

The forest department did not worry less

Here, the concern of the forest department has not diminished. The MT-1 tiger roaming in an enclosure spanning 82 square kilometers was also not found on Thursday. The forest department is in search of a tiger. His trekking and monitoring are continuing. The forest department is deeply concerned about the health of the garden due to no evidence of its movement and increasing day by day.

Manisha Singh of Jaipur came out in support of Kangana Ranaut, video went viral

Tiger-tiger pair in Mukundara to be built again

The MT-3 tiger was killed on 23 July in Mukundara Tiger Reserve. After that, on July 31, the MT-2 tigress died, in which the pair of MT-1 tiger and MT-4 tigress were separated. On Thursday, the MT-4 tigress from the open forest of the reserve has been shifted to a 28-hectare soft enclosure located in the MT-1 tiger territory for health benefits. In such a situation, MT-4 tigress will be released in the MT-1 tiger territory covering 82 square kilometers. This has been confirmed by SR Yadav, the field director of Mukundara Tiger Reserve. But for this, the Forest Department is waiting to get the MT-1 tiger. Which has been missing since August 19.