On the eve of completing two years of its foundation, B.Side Investimentos celebrates the R$ 2 billion mark under advisory. With a pocket full, the office — accredited by BTG Pactual and operating in the private segment — will begin an expansion process in the coming weeks with the opening of the first unit outside the city of São Paulo, in Belo Horizonte. Rafael Christiansenfounding partner of B.Side, says that the company will surpass R$ 4 billion in assets this year.

(Note published in issue 1268 of Dinheiro Magazine)

