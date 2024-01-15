More than 60 women with missing relatives spent just over two days searching in El Choyudo, a region in northwest Mexico where the Sonoran Desert merges with the Sea of ​​Cortez and where they found at least 30 clandestine graves in which they estimate what could There are no less than 50 victims buried by organized crime.

The first finds at the site, located 90 kilometers from Hermosillo, capital of the northern state of Sonora, occurred on Friday night.

On Saturday, the Searching Mothers collective in the entity and the country returned and found 19 clandestine graves and one lifeless body exposed.



But this Sunday other groups of women with missing relatives joined in and in the same place they found at least 11 more graves.



“We completed our search in Choyudo, with a total of 30 graves, we do not know the exact number of bodies located, since Prosecutor's Office personnel are still working on the graves, on Wednesday we will continue with the search work in the same place,” indicated the group.

Between the two most important search groups in the region, the Searching Mothers and the Searching Warriors of Guaymas and Empalme, there are more than 60 women: there are grandmothers, spouses, sisters, aunts, nieces and daughterssearching in the desert, guided by the smell of decomposing human flesh in the hope of finding their missing loved ones.

The searching mothers affirm that in only one of the graves they found the remains of six people, in several they have found two or three victims, so they estimate that in total there could be more than 50 lifeless bodies, they highlight that among the victims there are several women and young men.

The area is being guarded by agents of the National Guard and the State Public Security Police, while dozens of forensic doctors and experts from the Scientific Intelligence Laboratory and the Ministerial Criminal Investigation Agency are working at the crime scene, who are the bodies, collecting tissue samples and evidence to try to identify them.

The Attorney General's Office in Sonora recognized the discovery, but affirms that to determine the number of victims it is necessary to wait for genetic confrontation tests, which is why they are calling on families with missing victims to come forward to take them. DNA samples for comparisons.

According to specialists consulted at the scene of the discovery and the experience that searchers have developed over the years of searching in areas controlled by organized crime, among the remains, bones and bodies found at the site, there are victims who were thrown as soon as a few weeks ago, even some that have been buried for several months.

Due to the number of clandestine burials, Work in the area will take several days; This Monday in Hermosillo, the search groups will meet with Teresa Guadalupe Reyes Sahagún, head of the National Search Commission (CNB), to get to know each other and coordinate the search and identification efforts for the victims.

EFE