The original of Grand Prix was without a doubt a revolutionary leap forward in racing simulation technology. However, there's also no denying that the game, with its flat, polygonal graphics, looked a bit like the result of an afternoon of paper crafting at after-school care.

The successor, Grand Prix 2 from 1996, used a then new technique, texture mapping called, which made it possible for the cars and circuits to be as plastered with sponsor names as on television. The only thing missing was the matching voice of a young Olav Mol.

The most realistic game at that time

At the time of its release Grand Prix 2 has no equal in the field of simulation. It recreated the sport in all its complexity thanks to very progressive software written by the brilliant programmer Geoff Crammond. Every car and track from the 1994 season was there and the handling was a true test of your skill, which was the last thing you wanted to hear when you had just accidentally run your car over Ukyo Katayama for the third race in a row driven.

As with the previous game in the series, you had a selection of optional driving aids at your disposal, from traction control to braking assistance. Considering that most players tried to control their 800 hp F1 car by mashing buttons on their PC keyboard, you can actually leave out the 'optional' here.

Used to be Grand Prix 2 maybe just a bit too realistic?

A strange, but completely in line with brutal reality, addition for the true masochists was the ability to check off a whole page of potential, completely random misery, including your engine blowing or your suspension collapsing. Just what you crave on round 71 of 72.

This commitment to accuracy also led to results in the real world, when then rookie Jacques Villeneuve, who entered the circuit Grand Prix 2 had practiced, managed to put his car on pole at the Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps in 1996. You just wonder what he had been playing when he completely destroyed his car there in 1999…