At a championship of Feyenoord, the supporters dive en masse into the Hofplein fountain. For the supporters, getting a wet suit is part of it, but why? How did this water come to be the center of the festivities? The splash was already described in the 1960s and the Legion did not have the scoop.
Marjolein Kooyman
Latest update:
09-05-23, 21:22
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Feyenoord #champion #police #officer #suddenly #jostled #fountain #supporters
Leave a Reply