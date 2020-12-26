For Boxing Day interesting and scorer that of 1963. A Boxing Day for all audiences, for all tastes and with all kinds of goals. Total, 66 goals to become the highest scorer in history. A average of more than six goals per game. A marvel for the television highlights and also for the viewer, where only two teams were left without celebrating a goal: Bolton and Everton.

There were all kinds of wins. The simple ones, those that can be seen on some weekends of the year if the success of a team is high, were by Chelsea, (1-5 against Blackpool), Burnley (6-1 against Manchester United thanks to four goals from Andy Lochhead) and Liverpool (6-1 against Stoke, with four others by Roger Hunt). Nothing too abnormal, but thrashed at the end of the day.

The strange thing was what happened in other matches of the day. For example, Fulham beat Ipswich Town 10-1 and Graham Leggat scored four out of ten. On the other hand, Blackburn had a wonderful 2-8 away from home in West Ham. There were also a pair of 3-3 draws and one more 4-4, as well as more routine 2-0 or 3-0 wins.

However, Boxing Day in 1963 was so striking and its wins as the consequences it brought with it, since two days later the same matches were played again, in the reverse fields, and the results gave rise to rematches in style, like that of Manchester United. The Red Devils were able to win 5-1 at Old Trafford against BurnleyWhile West Ham beat Blackburn 1-3 and Ipswich amended their biggest defeat in their history by beating Fulham 4-2.