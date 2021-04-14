In the last 5 months, the Government incorporated 170 thousand new beneficiaries of employment plans. In total, they already receive the complementary social salary – half the minimum salary- 870 thousand workers of the popular economy. In the Executive – which struggles to reduce public spending while negotiating with the IMF – they point out that in 2021 just over 110 thousand workers were incorporated. More than 80 thousand joined in the first weeks of the year. The subsequent dripping of discharges into the system generates nervousness in the wide range of Social Organizations.

After discontinuing the IFE that received 9 million people, the Executive added between November and early December to 130 thousand new beneficiaries by Empowering Work. Since his inauguration, in 16 months, the administration of Alberto Fernandez expanded the base of that universe by 52.6 percent. In the middle, of course, the coronavirus arrived and – according to the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and his collaborators, the Argentine reality was transformed into a “Mamushka of crisis”. Since 2015, the number of beneficiaries – which was around 150 thousand – grew by 148 percent.

The Minister of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo placeholder image, began his management with 570 thousand beneficiaries of plans and unified existing programs in the Empower Work, headed by the Secretary of Social Economy, Persian Emilio, leader of the Evita Movement. The minister explains that without the social umbrella of the State, the scandalous figure of the 42 percent poor that INDEC reported a week ago would have climbed the 53 percent. “Today we have almost 700 thousand beneficiaries, it is changing. We actually made an opening as of the closing of the IFE ”, Arroyo had confirmed to Clarion On December 5th. The Government is also committed to reaching one million beneficiaries of the Youth Inclusion program ($ 8,250) this year, to which they can apply with productive projects and training young people between 18 and 29 years old.

The social organizations of the ruling party press for the number to exceed one million beneficiaries. The opponents, too. “My task last year was food assistance, this year it is to transform social plans into work and the university has a key role there,” Arroyo told Radio Nacional, days ago. His partners in ministry believe the same, but caution that creating situations for genuine work will take longer.

The President, meanwhile, spoke of a focused IFE. For now, the Executive only defined increasing aid to companies with Repro II.

Persian Emilio. Secretary of Social Economy and leader of Evita. It will receive representatives of social organizations this Wednesday. Photo: Maxi Failla

Left-wing social organizations denounce that businessmen and municipalities discontinue contracts in order to employ the beneficiaries of the plans at a lower cost; since the State covers 4 hours of work with the plan and the third party only has to pay the excess of the work time.

The 870 thousand beneficiaries of the Empower Work today they charge just $ 10,796, half the minimum wage ($ 21,593). For this reason, social organizations that are not active in the ruling party have already announced a massive demonstration for April 27, when the Salary Council meets. Only members of the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy (UTEP); that brings together groups related to the Executive, including El Evita, Neighborhoods of Foot and the Classist and Combative Current. Alberto Fernández received them last week in Olivos.

In this framework, for now, despite official restrictions and the transit of the second wave of coronavirus, the demonstrations do not stop. The Government continues with its will to translate a “truce” with the movements social -or at least to maintain the “status quo”In the words of an official who usually treats them.

The meeting between Executive authorities, which this newspaper anticipated Thursday, scheduled for Monday, was postponed first 24 and then 48 hours. Finally it will be headed this Wednesday by the Secretary of Social Economy of Social Development, Persian. Officials from the Ministry of Security will not attend. Close to the leader of the Evita they played down the importance of the meeting. “We always talk to them,” they say. The social activists confronted with the Government demand food reinforcements for canteens, more employment plans and more state aid if the restrictive measures continue.

Despite official efforts to minimize social unrest while inflation – especially inflation food basket– continues its upward spiral, the Polo Obrero announced for this Thursday a demonstration with popular pots in the obelisk. The claim this time will not be for the national Executive but for the City. They claim to be vaccinate workers of the community dining rooms that operate in the Capital, A commitment that – strictly speaking – accompanied the national minister Arroyo.

It was the movements themselves, such as the non-official line of Barrios de Pie; the Polo Obrero, the MTR and the FOL, among others, who requested that their claims not be addressed as a security issue.

In the Executive, there is concern about the atomization between the left groups. Originally the secretary of Federal Articulation of the Ministry of Security Gabriel Fuks, a regular interlocutor of that Portfolio with social movements, would participate in the meeting. However, the Executive accepted the request of the organizations and the leader of Evita will be the one who receives the piqueteros leaders. Officials from the Social Inclusion Secretariat, in charge of Laura Alonso, leader of La Cámpora; and the secretariat of Articulation of Social Policy, which leads Erika roffler, right hand of Arroyo.

In the coming days, a meeting will be held with representatives of Security to establish protocols -not only for demonstrations- but to guarantee that they guarantee the mobility of cafeteria workers in the event of a possible increase in restrictions.

Arroyo has already announced a reinforcement of food items for the nearly 11,000 soup kitchens and popular picnic areas in the country. Meanwhile, the logistics of food shipping suffered this week after 7 employees of a Social Development warehouse in Villa Martelli yielded positive results in their coronavirus tests. The versions are crossed. In the Government they affirm that they work “with protocols”. The organizations that run the canteens forward messages from officials acknowledging the delays.