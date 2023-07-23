In today’s world geopolitics, a kind of new Cold War is under way: the United States in counterpoint to an authoritarian axis (China and Russia), with Europe serving as a supporting actor for the Americans.

It is a reality that reflects an economic transformation that has taken place in the last 15 years, with the Europeans, previously a force comparable to the United States, being overcome and seeing the allies on the other side of the Atlantic increase this advantage.

According to numbers from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worked by the think tank European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), in 2008, the economies of the countries of the European Union totaled US$ 16.2 trillion, against US$ 14.7 trillion of the United States.

However, last year, the American GDP reached US$ 25 trillion, while the EU and the United Kingdom (which left the bloc in the meantime) together reached only US$ 19.8 trillion.

In a recent article for the Financial Times, columnist Gideon Rachman presented data that illustrate how Europe has fallen behind. While the largest technology companies in the world are American and China has also managed to develop giants in the sector, there are only two European big techs in the world top 20 in market value (the Dutch ASML and the German SAP).

Rachman also mentioned that the Shanghai Ranking and Times Higher Education surveys of the best universities in the world placed only one EU institution in the top 30 (the United Kingdom had more names, such as Cambridge and Oxford); that European participation in world semiconductor manufacturing has fallen from 44% to 9% since 1990; and that today private investment capital is much more available in the United States than in Europe.

The analyst also recalled that the United States has much more abundant and cheaper sources of energy, while Europeans have recently suffered the shock of the loss of Russian gas and oil due to the sanctions imposed by the invasion of Ukraine.

Rachman pointed out that Europe’s dominance in so-called lifestyle industries like tourism and the luxury market sells the feeling that the Old Continent’s economic decay isn’t all that great—and that accommodation is problematic. “Without a greater sense of threat, Europe may never arouse the desire to reverse its inexorable decline in power, influence and wealth,” he added.

In defense, a system of “vassalage”

In an article for ECFR, two researchers from the think tank, Jeremy Shapiro and Jana Puglierin, highlighted that the euro was bought or sold in 31% of global exchange transactions in 2022, down from 39% in 2010.

Shapiro and Puglieri said Europe’s comparative loss of power and influence comes down to the military, after years of stagnant defense spending. Between 2008 and 2021, annual US military spending increased from US$656 billion to US$801 billion, while that of the EU and the UK combined increased from just US$303 billion to US$325 billion.

“Worse yet, US spending on new defense technologies remains more than seven times the sum of all EU member states combined,” they said, warning that this difference could compromise NATO itself, the West’s transatlantic military alliance, as Europeans become increasingly dependent on America militarily.

“European efforts are […] necessary to prevent the alliance from deteriorating into a system of vassalage that, over time, will make Europeans resentful and Americans contemptuous,” the researchers noted.

reflections of the crisis

The starting point for the economic disparity between the allies was the 2008 crisis, which, as highlighted by Josilmar Cordenonssi, professor of economic sciences at the Center for Social and Applied Sciences (CCSA) at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie (UPM), “despite having started in the United States, was worse for Europe”.

In 2009, the year following the onset of the crisis, the US GDP shrank by 2.6%, according to World Bank data; the EU’s fell by 4.3%. With the crisis and in the following years, countries in the bloc faced solvency problems, a deep recession, an increase in public debt, severe fiscal adjustments and other obstacles.

Cordenonssi recalled this in an interview with People’s Gazette, add up to structural factors. “The American economy is much more dynamic than the European one. It is much less regulated, especially in the job market, in the ease of opening and closing businesses, ”she explained. “You have countries in Europe, like Spain, where unemployment is rarely below 10%. In the USA, the level of unemployment is systematically low, [hoje está] below 4%.”

The analyst highlighted other differences in the United States: a smaller social safety net for American workers, “so they have to work harder and tend to be more productive”; greater openness to immigration, which brings more dynamism to the labor market, despite problems on the border with Mexico; and respect for the so-called creative destruction.

“If the company goes bad, it breaks, nobody goes there to recover, while in Europe, the State tries to come in to save itself. [a empresa] it is a national symbol, it is a more paternalistic relationship in relation to some companies”, he compared.

Cordenonssi cited the example of the big layoffs carried out by big techs this year, without major internal repercussions in the United States, “while in Europe they were negotiating with governments, unions how to do it”.

“It is much more difficult [demitir funcionários e reestruturar empresas na Europa]. The main talents, the great centers of technological development, as it is a risky activity, naturally migrate to the United States, to reduce the cost of innovation. In Europe, there is a mentality, similar to that of Brazil, very union, statist, of protection. This suffocates these more dynamic sectors of the economy, it is difficult to innovate, it is better to go to the United States”, said the professor.