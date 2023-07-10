According to a survey by the National Institute of Cardiology (INC), aging and obesity are among risk factors

A survey of National Institute of Cardiology (INC) shows that, from 2008 to 2022, the number of hospitalizations due to infarction increased in Brazil. Among men, the monthly average increased from 5,282 to 13,645, up 158%. Among women, the average went from 1,930 to 4,973, an increase of 157%.

The study considers data from the Hospital Admission System of the Datasus, from the Ministry of Health. Therefore, it covers all Brazilian patients who use the services of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde), whether in public or private hospitals with health insurance plans. This represents 70% to 75% of all patients in the country.

Some factors increase the risk of heart attack, informs the National Institute of Cardiology. “Myocardial infarction happens in older populations. And we also know of the increased prevalence of obesity in the Brazilian population”says the general director of the INC, Aurora Issa.

According to Aurora, the cold also increases the chances of a heart attack. Data from the INC indicate that cases are more frequent during the winter. Last year, the number of heart attacks in this season was 27.8% higher in women and 27.4% higher in men compared to the summer.

“Cold causes blood vessels to constrict. [sanguíneos]”says the expert. “The person who has a heart attack, most of the time, already has fatty plaque in the arteries. What leads to a heart attack is inflammation in the plaque and the formation of a thrombus on top of that plaque. Infections are often a trigger for inflammation.”

Cardiovascular diseases are the main cause of death among men and women in Brazil. Between 2017 and 2021, 7,368,654 people died for this reason in the country. According to the INC, the main forms of prevention are the practice of physical exercises and a balanced diet.

With information from Brazil Agency