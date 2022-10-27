According to a Bloomberg report, Zuckerberg, 38, has a net worth of about $38.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, down sharply from its peak of $142 billion in September last year. Mark Zuckerberg has lost $71 billion of his fortune since Metaverse was announced.

Yesterday, Meta announced its business results for the third quarter of this year, which showed a net profit decline of 52 percent on an annual basis, with revenues falling by 4.5 percent for the second consecutive quarter.

The “Meta” stock fell by about 25 percent at the beginning of today’s session at the level of $ 100, the lowest since 2016, compared to $ 382 at its peak.

Although the fortunes of many of the world’s richest people plummeted this year, the CEO of “Meta” was the biggest loser among those included in the list of the rich, according to Bloomberg.

Zuckerberg owns more than 350 million Meta shares, according to the company’s latest ownership disclosure. At one point, he was third on the Bloomberg Rich List, behind only Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. As of last Wednesday’s close, it is ranked 23rd on the Rich List.