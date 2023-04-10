President suggested that the inflation target is “wrong”; Haddad stated that the new fiscal rule “requires” a reduction in the Selic rate

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and its closest allies have maintained, since taking office, the tone of criticism of the central bank and at the country’s interest rate, the Selic, currently at 13.75% per annum. The 3rd PT government completes 100 days this Monday (10.Apr.2023).

n April 6, in a cafe with journalists at the Planalto Palace, the Chief Executive said he had not found “reasonable” the speech of the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, that interest rates should be above 20% so that the country could meet the inflation target.

Lula also said that if the inflation target is “wrong”the solution is “to change” the goal. “What is not understandable is to imagine that a businessman will borrow money at that interest rate”said the president on the same day.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadalso said on Thursday (April 6) that the new fiscal framework presented by the government “go demand” a reduction in interest rates.

“This will require, rather than permit, a drop in interest rates. Because, if the accounts are in order, there is no reason to pay such high interest, which is the highest in the world today”said in a radio interview BandNews FM.

During the presentation of the Quarterly Inflation Report, Campos Neto stated that, for inflation to reach 3.25% –the center of the target–, a Selic rate of 26.5% would be necessary. He himself pointed out, however, that this “it’s impossible”.

Campos Neto has already been questioned about the criticism leveled at him by Lula and members of the government. During the presentation of the Quarterly Inflation Report, he complained about the “politicization“of decisions”super techniques” from Copom.

The head of BC also said that the fiscal rule has no “mechanical relationship” with falling interest rates. He stated that customizing the Central Bank on someone is “too bad”, because the directors of the monetary authority also have autonomy. About changing the inflation target, he defended that the measure would impact the long-term reputation.