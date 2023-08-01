admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/01/2023 – 6:14 am Share

Law sanctioned by Dilma changed the paradigm of combating corruption by focusing on companies and creating “compliance” incentives. Initial balance is positive, but jurists warn: there is still much to be done. Anti-corruption. The norm changed the paradigm of combating corruption in the country by punishing companies that paid bribes and creating incentives for them to adopt internal control mechanisms and collaborate with the government by admitting irregularities.

Until then, Brazilian laws on the subject were more focused on punishing the corrupt, and the incentives for companies to adopt compliance structures, better known by the English term compliance, were in their infancy – which made Brazil deviate from the practice of other countries. Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

What the movements for business ethics that participated in the preparation of the norm did not foresee was that, less than a year after the sanction, a legal-political hurricane called Operation Lava Jato would attract the bulk of the debate and practice of combating corruption in the country. country – bringing, in tow, the newly born law, which would only be regulated in 2015.

As a result, one of the axes of the new norm – the possibility for companies to admit the wrongdoing and collaborate with the government in exchange for reduced penalties, through leniency agreements – also became one of the axes of Lava Jato. This occurred despite the fact that the law did not explicitly provide that the Public Ministry (MP) was competent to carry out this type of agreement.

The Anti-Corruption Law does not punish companies criminally, but administratively and civilly, with fines, prohibition to participate in bids and obligation to repair the damage, for example.

Intense application by companies

The effect of Lava Jato on law enforcement makes some specialists separate the history of the Anti-Corruption Law into two moments. The first five years, under the effect of the Curitiba task force, are marked by cases involving large companies and by great doubts about who would be competent to apply the leniency agreements.

The second moment is characterized by greater experience of the responsible bodies and by less mediatic cases and benefits from a 2020 agreement that seeks to expand coordination in law enforcement, signed by the Federal Supreme Court, Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) , Attorney General’s Office, Federal Court of Accounts and Ministry of Justice – with the notable absence of the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Disputes about competencies aside, it is a fact that the percentage of companies in Brazil with internal compliance bodies and policies has grown since the law came into force. A survey carried out by the Deloitte consultancy shows that, in the period from 2016 to 2018, 40% of a sample of 116 companies adopted guidelines from the Anti-Corruption Law. In 2022, the percentage was 70%. The adoption of these parameters can benefit them with a reduction in future fines if they are caught in cases of corruption.

It was also after the Anti-Corruption Law that the so-called compliance industry took off in the country, expanding business opportunities for consultants and strengthening then little-known careers, such as compliance officer.

“Regardless of the judgment [a atuação do MP] legal or not, the law has been intensely applied over these ten years, and companies have understood the importance of developing mechanisms of private integrity and compliance”, says to DW Vinícius de Carvalho, Minister of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), responsible body law enforcement within the federal government. “That doesn’t mean there isn’t a need for improvements in the coming years.”

Who signs the leniency agreement?

The law’s best-known problem to date is the debate over whether or not the Public Ministry can enter into leniency agreements. Professor Raquel de Mattos Pimenta, from FGV Direito SP and a specialist in anti-corruption policies, says that the norm does not give the Public Prosecutor’s Office explicit competence for administrative and civil liability.

“It is silent about the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which makes us imagine that the main authority to apply this law lies with the highest authority of each public body or entity. Within the scope of the Federal Executive, with a concentration in the CGU”, he says.

At the time of Lava Jato, says Pimenta, there was an “over-qualification” of the MP that led to a process of building its competence to make these agreements, recognized by the companies that signed them. This consolidated the legitimacy of public prosecutors to negotiate leniency with companies, just as they do in cases of award-winning collaboration with individuals in the criminal sphere.

To date, the Supreme Court has not commented on whether or not the MP can sign leniency agreements. There is a court action proposed by the PSOL, PCdoB and Solidariedade parties questioning the leniency agreements signed by the MP within the scope of Lava Jato until 2020. Last Wednesday, the rapporteur, Minister André Mendonça, decided that the action will be judged directly by the plenary, without preliminary analysis.

The 5th Coordination and Review Chamber of the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, on combating corruption, argues that the Anti-Corruption Law and the Law on Criminal Organizations – which regulates award-winning collaborations and was also sanctioned by Dilma in August 2013 – are part of a “ sanctioning microsystem” in which the Public Ministry is legitimated to act, and that leniency is “first of all, an instrument of investigation”.

The CEO of the Ethos Institute, Caio Magri, who participated in the debates for the creation of the law, is critical of the effect of Lava Jato on law enforcement. “The law was approved in a very positive impulse of mobilization and vision of the central issues to prevent and combat corruption. The perspective that comes later is moralistic and punitive. Curitiba and the Public Ministry attacked the law very strongly, especially in the dosage [das penalidades]impacting companies in a tragic way”, he says.

Carvalho, minister of the CGU, affirms that his role is to work with the MP “in the best possible way”, and that the CGU has been dialoguing with the 5th Chamber of Coordination and Revision with the objective of “aligning procedures and methodologies” so that companies “find out what our evidence review criteria are and how we evaluate agreements”.

And going forward?

In addition to the issue of competence for leniency agreements, there are debates among specialists on how to link the liability of individuals to that of legal entities in cases of corruption – which is not provided for in the law –, on what information the company should share in leniency agreements and what should be the appropriate punishment, which enforces the law, but prevents companies from going bankrupt, taking jobs and productive structures with them.

There is not, in Congress or in the federal government, a debate on reforming the Anti-Corruption Law. And that wouldn’t even be ideal at this moment, evaluates Pimenta, from FGV Direito SP. She points out that the application of the rule, still recent, could be improved by incremental reforms between bodies, such as the CGU and the MP.

“The more the bodies are clear about what they expect from the liability of legal entities, the better and more attractive these instruments become. This is the international experience – the US Department of Justice, the main example of punishing acts of corruption, releases guides saying what it expects from the collaboration of companies and individuals”, he says.

She also underscores the importance of supervisory bodies improving their ability to investigate irregularities and hold companies accountable – because, without fear of being caught, the tendency is for them to reduce spending on compliance.

“We had the explosion of the compliance industry, and now we are in a moment of sophistication, but this movement will only continue if it is worthwhile for the company to spend that money, because compliance and integrity are expensive”, he says. “Companies don’t just do this because it aligns with their purpose – it might, but it benefits them if they are eventually held accountable.”

Carvalho, from CGU, has a similar assessment. He says the Anti-Corruption Law will only have lasting effectiveness if the government improves its capacity to detect illicit acts, something he says he is working to do. Carvalho chaired the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) from 2012 to 2016 – the body that brought leniency agreements into Brazilian legal practice, but in the context of combating cartels, not damage to public administration.

“When talking about impunity, people generally think of increased penalties. But there is a very relevant element that concerns the ability to detect the offense. If you don’t generate new cases and investigations, the leniency agreement ceases to be attractive, as one of the things that generates this attractiveness is the company’s concern to be identified, “he says.

Magri, from the Ethos Institute, expresses concern about the other side of this relationship: the survival of companies caught, not for the sake of their controllers, but for the wealth they generate for society. He argues that the debate on the law’s ten years should encourage the responsible bodies to seek a balance that allows the punished companies to continue operating, but with improved structures and preserved jobs. “I prefer to call this rule the Clean Company Act,” he says.