Data published by the Chinese “Xinhua” agency indicated that the country’s production of crude oil rose by 1.7 percent on an annual basis during the aforementioned period to 174.05 million tons, while its imports of crude oil increased by 14.4 percent to 473.22 million tons.

The data added that coal mine production recorded 390 million tons in October, an increase of 3.8 percent year-on-year, while coal production during the first ten months of this year reached 3.83 billion tons, i.e. 3.1 percent higher than the same period last year.

She noted that between January and October, China imported a total of 380 million tons of coal, an increase of 66.8 percent over the previous year.

Natural gas production rose by 6.1 percent in the first ten months of this year to 189.6 billion cubic meters, while natural gas imports expanded by 8.8 percent to 96.51 million cubic meters.