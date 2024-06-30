Government manages to approve important economic projects, but faces criticism for political articulation with the Legislature

The president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) turns 1 and a half years old on Monday (July 1, 2024). During the period, it managed to approve projects considered important for the economic team, led by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadbut suffered at least 10 significant defeatsmainly in the ideological field, in the so-called customary agendas.

The PT member maintains a troubled relationship with the Legislature, marked by weak coordination (read more below). The lack of dialogue, under the minister’s authority Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) is a recurring complaint among congressmen. In April, the Speaker of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), made a direct criticism of Padilha, calling him disaffected and incompetent – ​​afterwards, he said he had “mistakes and successes” when asked about the statement.

Read the infographic about Lula’s 10 defeats in 18 months:

VICTORIES

Still during the transition, in December 2022, the government articulated a successful strategy that resulted in the approval of the ceiling-breaking PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution), which opened space in the Budget with R$170 billion.

In the following 18 months, Congress approved other economic proposals of interest to Planalto, such as the PEC for tax reform – which had Lira as one of the main drivers –, the MP (provisional measure) for subsidies, and the pro-government tiebreaker in the Carf (Administrative Council for Tax Appeals).

Below are Lula’s main victories in Congress:

LULA’S POLITICAL ARTICULATION 3

The warning sign that the political machine was poorly oiled came on in the first 6 months of government.

Congress only approved the MP (provisional measure) that reorganized the ministries on the last day of its validity and also weakened the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silvaby removing ANA (National Water and Basic Sanitation Agency) and CAR (Rural Environmental Registry) from the agency’s responsibilities.

The height of Congress’s dissatisfaction occurred when Lira publicly called Padilha a “incompetent”.

Recently, Congress’s goodwill towards part of the government’s economic agenda soured with the exemption of payroll taxes and taxes on municipalities. After overturning Lula’s veto to extend the measure, the Executive and Legislative branches entered an impasse.

To compensate for the tax relief, the Finance Minister sent to Congress, on June 4, the MP that limited the use of tax credits by companies with PIS/Cofins (Social Integration Program/Contribution for the Financing of Social Security)

Badly received by the business class, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), returned the measure. To the Power360, the president of the CAE (Economic Affairs Commission), Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), said that “everything had a limit”.

The main complaints are that agreements made with the government are not fulfilled, as in the cases of payroll tax relief and taxation of “little purchases” (up to US$50), the influence of First Lady Janja over Lula and the difficulty of dealing directly with the president on issues of interest to the Planalto.