High-ranking Minister of Planalto responded to President Arthur Lira’s (PP-AL) criticism of the government’s articulation

In less than 1 month, the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT), said twice not to be “1st voyage sailor”in response to the criticism he has been receiving for his performance as the main link between the Planalto and Congress.

In both episodes, the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), made explicit notes to the dialogue between the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the Lower House, justifying this being the reason why the Powers (Executive and Legislative) are not getting along.

“A calm sea does not make a good sailor, we always listen to all the positions of the presidents of the Houses, of the parliamentarians, with great humility we always try to listen to the base and the opposition”said Padilha this Friday (June 2, 2023), at an event at the Metallurgists Union, in São Bernardo do Campo, in the ABC Paulista region.

“What doesn’t change is the disposition of the dialogue to discuss with the base and the opposition the approval of priority projects. This is a government that does not create conflicts, does not create unnecessary war, as was done in the previous government, and will maintain this relationship of great respect with the National Congress”he added.

TWICE

The 1st speaks of one of the high-ranking ministers of the PT was held on May 8, in an interview with journalists. The 2nd was also given to journalists, this Friday (June 2), and refers to Lira’s statements, in the Congress cloakroom, on Wednesday (May 31), minutes before the start of the vote in plenary on the MP of Ministries.

MP (provisional measure) 1154, for restructuring the government, with an increase in the number of portfolios, was approved on the verge of expiring. The voting process ended on Thursday (June 1), when the Senate concluded the analysis without changing the text that had been approved in the Chamber, so that the MP would not run the risk of losing its effects and Lula seeing 14 ministries disappear.

The petista, also last month, even made criticisms in a joking tone, arguing that he hopes that Padilha has “Ability to Organize” the Congress.

“FAR FROM LIRA”

Since April, Padilha has been trying to get closer to deputies in alternative ways to Lira’s articulation, which, judging by the vote he received in his re-election to the Presidency of the Chamber this year, has mass control of Casa Baixa. Lira received 464 out of 513 maximum votes.

Alongside Padilha in the endeavor is the Vice President of the Republic Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), considered a name of good transit in Congress. The minister is also placed as a reference of stability in the sectors of the economy.

Padilha and Alckmin created a unified agenda to receive deputies and senators individually or in groups, according to state criteria. Congressmen from all parties were being called, said the PT minister, also in April, in an interview with journalists.