The director of IMSS-Wellbeing in Guasave points out that They are no longer a General Hospital entering that transition, but the reality is that the change has not yet been 100 percent finalized, since there are still issues that have to be seen, such as how the pharmacy will operate, in addition to they are asking people to joinsince the fact that they have already been registered in the HG is not a guarantee that they will automatically become beneficiaries of the IMSS-Wellness.

People have to go to the health institution with their voter card and CURP to be registered and be able to receive care if required, but it was also made clear that those who already have IMSS or ISSSTE will not be able to join. , when there was the idea that regardless of whether or not they had social security, the IMSS-Wellness would attend to them. The doubts are still many, although the program is already active.

We recommend you read: