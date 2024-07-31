Juarez City.- Senator-elect Juan Carlos Loera de la Rosa announced on his social media that next Friday, August 9, the General Specialty Hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) will be inaugurated in Ciudad Juárez.

Recognizing the ratification of Zoé Robledo’s appointment as national director of the IMSS, he pointed out that this Tuesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave “the great news,” and noted that the hospital work will be inaugurated in the company of President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum.

“It is an honour for me to see this work being delivered, which took years to complete,” Loera de la Rosa said on his Facebook account.

“The president promised to deliver it to us in a timely manner and he did so,” he added.

At today’s morning press conference, Robledo mentioned that the Ciudad Juárez hospital is finished and the process of hiring staff is beginning. He added that operations will begin in August.