The Social Security Center (CSS) of Pachuca of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) has 28 years with the promotion of healthy habits and the physical and mental well-being of the population of Hidalgo.

The goal of the CSS is to implement the improvement of the health and wellness in citizenship, through the promotion of culture and healthy habits.

“The CCS they are open to the entire population of all ages, whether they are beneficiaries or not”, declared Baltazar Lira, director of the sports center.

These spaces function as links to support the preventive campaigns of the IMSSto encourage the beneficiaries to belonging toe sports and cultural groups as part of the prevention culture.

The costs are affordable for him general public and they have discounts for beneficiaries, in order to belong to the center it is necessary to take a medical exam indicating that the applicants are fit to do physical exercise, a voter’s credential and in minors from the educational institution.

The CSS It has facilities and spaces for sports activities such as: soccer, basketball, volleyball, badminton, taekwondo and swimming; cultural classes are guitar, singing and folk dance.

