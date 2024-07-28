He Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) is about to implement a significant breakthrough in the treatment of pediatric oncology patients: the introduction of a Noninvasive port catheter for drug administrationThis device, known as Porth-A-Cath, promises to significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis of children and adolescents battling cancer.

During the 148th session of the working group for the care of Pediatric oncology patients of IMSSDr. Enrique López Aguilar, coordinator of Oncology Care, announced the adoption of port catheter. This device is a long-term central venous catheter, designed to facilitate the safe and efficient administration of chemotherapy and other essential medicinesThe Porth-A-Cath, a peripheral access catheter made of metal, is placed under the skin and has a durability of three to five years.

The implementation of this device brings with it multiple benefits. One of the most notable is the protection of peripheral veinsavoiding drug extravasation, a significant risk where the drug can leak from the vein into surrounding tissues, causing damage. In addition, the catheter port Significantly reduces the risk of infections in peripheral venous pathwaysa constant concern in intensive oncology treatments.

“The goal is to provide quality care to children. We have made progress in the use of new molecules and in improving the supply of high-cost medicines. The next step is to ensure that all children undergoing cancer treatment have a port catheter, allowing them to lead a more normal life,” said Dr. López Aguilar.

The port catheter is not only used for the administration of chemotherapy, but also for other intravenous treatments, including high osmolarity drugs, fluids, parenteral nutrition, and blood products when necessary.

However, precautions must be taken to ensure its effectiveness and minimize complications. Patients should avoid high-impact sports, such as football, to prevent damage to the device site. Also, if a backpack is used, it should not be carried on the extremity near the catheter.