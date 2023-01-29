Bruno, the son of Luz Raquel, has not been able to be a member of the IMSS because the criteria established by the Social Security Law have not been met, the institution reported yesterday.

The answer was given after the minor’s aunt made public that the child was not cared for despite the fact that suffered a seizure.

“The Pediatric Hospital provided urgent Care to the minor on the night of January 25,” reiterated Social Security.

“He was assessed using the Triage universal emergency classification system, where he received comprehensive consultation, assessing, among other aspects, the patient’s neurological status.”

Later, he added, the discharge was determined and information was given for care at home.

Aurora, the boy’s aunt, has denounced the problems she has with the IMSS since December, due to the institute’s alleged refusal to comply with a court order that obliges it to give Bruno care.

“They did not attend to him,” he said in relation to the recent episode.

“If that doctor came out, it’s because I started screaming, but they didn’t give her a prescription, they didn’t give her anything, that’s not caring!”

The minor, he added, presented altered consciousnessdrowsiness and low blood pressure and later had another episode of seizure.

“I spoke to Medical Services 911 and Cruz Verde came and they transferred him to the emergency room and there he stabilized; Right now he is at home but he is still under observation.

The IMSS He maintained, for his part, that he has given timely follow-up to the provisions of the authorities.

“It is reiterated that, despite the fact that the minor is not beneficiary of the IMSS, and the legal conditions in force to grant him social security are lacking, executive personnel of the Headquarters of Medical Benefits maintain communication with his relatives in order to provide accompaniment in the case.

“The IMSS Jaliscoin respect for the rights of girls and boys, in absolute compliance with what the law determines, grants emergency medical care under the policy of zero refusal”.