The Ascendants Pension It is a benefit granted by the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) to the father and/or mother of a deceased insured person or pensioneras long as they do not have a spouse, common-law spouse, or children with right to pension.

Is benefit seeks to give financial aid to these people so that they can have a better livelihood, so if you are in this situation, you can go to the IMSS and request the ascendants pension.

Requirements and documents to request the Ascendants pension

In order to qualify for this pension, the applicant must meet certain requirements. First of all, you must prove the affiliate relationship with the person deceased insured.

Secondly, you must prove the dependency economic. On the other hand, the person deceased insured You must not have a spouse, common-law spouse, or children entitled to the pension.

In addition, in order for the applicant to access the Ascendants Pensionthe deceased insured person must have contributed at least 150 weeks of listing before your death, unless your death was caused by a work hazard. In this case, you do not need a minimum weeks of listing.

On the other hand, if the Insured person deceased received a pension permanent disability and dies for a reason other than a work risk, to access the retirement pension ascendants it is necessary to prove a minimum of 150 weeks of listing and that has caused withdrawal from the Compulsory Regime.

Otherwise, if the total permanent disability pension received by the deceased insured person did not last more than five years, the listing period indicated.

On the other hand, to access the Pension of Ascendants, the pensioners of the Occupational Risk, Disability, Retirement, Unemployment in Advanced Age and Old Age Insurance of the Social Security Law of 1997 must have contracted survival insurance for their beneficiaries .

For request this pensionthe interested party must go to sign the pension application at the benefit control windows of the Family Medicine Unit that corresponds according to the address, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For this, you must present the following documents:

Of the deceased insured person:

• Statement of account, printout obtained from the website of the Afore that manages the individual account or contract signed with the Afore.

• Birth certificate (certified copy or print of the unique format obtained online).

• Death certificate (certified copy or print of the unique format obtained online).

If it is pdeceased pensioner:

• Death certificate (certified copy or print of the unique format obtained online).

While the person you seek to be benefitedyou need to present the following documentation:

• Valid official identification with photograph and signature

• Proof of address (not older than 90 days).

• Document issued by a banking institution (with standardized bank key

[CLABE] in the name of the right holder).

• Birth certificate (certified copy or print of the unique format obtained online).

• Certified copy of the enforceable resolution, issued by a judicial authority, proving the economic dependency, or, Certificate issued by the Affiliation and Validity of Rights services, through which it is proven that the registration as a beneficiary is valid. to the date of the request.

Various documents, such as the Account statusimpression obtained from the Internet page of the Afore that manages the individual account or contract signed with the aforeas well as birth and death certificates (certified copy or print of the unique format obtained online).

It is important to highlight that the Ascendants Pension It is financial aid that seeks to support the fathers and/or mothers of a deceased insured person or pensioner, as long as they do not have a spouse, common-law spouse or children entitled to the pension. He compliance with the requirements and the presentation of the aforementioned documents are essential to be able to access this benefit.