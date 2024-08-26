Ciudad Juarez.- Social Security medical personnel reported the death of a child due to rickettsia.

The case was reported at the Zone 6 Hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute, in the Pronaf zone.

The patient is an 11-year-old boy who was admitted days ago due to a tick bite.

According to the latest report from the state Health Secretariat as of July, compared to 2023, this year there is a 60 percent decrease in cases of rickettsiosis.