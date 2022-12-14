Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- A vehicle belonging to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) he had an accident on the morning of this Wednesday in the free highway Durango-Mazatlánat least ten people were injured.

The events occurred around 8:00 a.m. this day at kilometer 69 of the street, near the town of Navajas, where the unit had an accident while transporting doctors, nurses, and administrative personnel to the El Salto Regional Hospital.

Among the ten people injured are a chemist, a doctor and three nurses. However, the driver of the unit, identified as Eddy Jazmany, escaped unharmed.

According to information from local media, the accident occurred when the driver of the unit, a 2011 model Toyota Hiace, maneuvered to avoid colliding with a horse that came out of nowhere. As the passengers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the events, they were injured.