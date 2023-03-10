The beneficiaries of the Pension from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) They are workers who met certain weeks of contributions, as well as another series of requirements, but it is also possible to access this benefit due to permanent disability.

It is important to note that those interested in the support must have compelling reasons to start the process, related to an accident or illness in the exercise of their work or due to it, since there is a possibility that they can no longer carry out another economic activity. .

As indicated on the IMSS website, the International Labor Organization, affirms that in Mexico 1,100 workplace accidents occur every day, and although there are a number of suggestions to avoid them, accidents are part of the country’s labor reality.

“In most cases, work accidents occur due to dangerous conditions that exist in equipment, machinery, work tools and facilities, as well as due to the unsafe attitude or acts of workers when carrying out their activities,” explains the IMSS.

How to request the IMSS Pension for permanent disability?

This mode of IMSS pension it can be granted provisionally, for a period of two years or permanently if so determined by the institutional medical services based on the condition of the employee in question; In this case, a series of requirements must be met:

Be current in your rights and have been declared in a state of disability

Who has suffered an accident or illness due to work that partially or totally prevents them from carrying out their work

That the disability has been determined by the health services in the ST-3 format

official identification

Proof of address

Account status

Document issued by the bank

Birth certificate

Report of permanent disability or death due to work risk in the ST-3 format

If you meet all these requirements, it is necessary to sign the application for permanent disability pension at the corresponding Family Medicine Unit, but in the case of a beneficiary, you must bring other papers such as official identification and documents that check the relationship.