At the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), more than 4 million retirees receive their pension on time month after month, thus guaranteeing vital economic protection for these beneficiaries. If you want to know what the payment date will be, take note.

The IMSS pension is a guarantee of economic security for millions of retirees in Mexico. It is essential that beneficiaries are aware of payment dates and know their rights and benefits, which is why We present the payment schedule for April and all of 2024 for seniors.

In order to provide clarity on payment dates and other relevant aspects, here we provide you with all the necessary information. IMSS Pension beneficiaries often wonder about the exact dates of paymentsespecially at times like the Easter season.

Below, we share the confirmed payment schedule for the year 2024, but first, it is important to clarify that, If the first day of each month falls on a weekend or holiday, payment will be made on the nearest business day.

IMSS pension calendar

⦿ Monday, April 1

⦿ Thursday, May 2

⦿ Monday, June 3

⦿ Monday, July 1

⦿ Thursday, August 1

⦿ Monday, September 2

⦿ Wednesday, October 2

⦿ Friday, November 1

⦿ Monday, December 2

IMSS pensions

IMSS pensions not only guarantee a monthly income for retirees, but also provide protection in case of work accidents, illnesses, or upon reaching 60 years of age. Furthermore, in the event of the death of the owner, it protects his beneficiaries, as long as the requirements established by the Social Security Law are met.

For any questions or concerns related to the pension, pensioners and their family members can call 800 623 2323, option 3, corresponding to “Pensioners”, where they will be assisted by trained IMSS personnel.