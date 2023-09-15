It is likely that, when visiting a social security clinic, through social networks or even through acquaintances, you will be contacted by people offering to increase your weeks of contributions to the IMSS.

If they start telling you that they know someone within the Mexican Social Security Institute and through them they can buy quote weeksyou must be very careful and even more so if they ask you for large amounts of money.

In addition to the fact that you will be defrauded, these types of movements are in themselves a fraudulent and unnecessary matter. This is because there are two ways of buy cheap weeks at the IMSS legally.

To start, you must comply with the minimum requirements to opt for a pension, as established by the country’s social security. These requirements include the contribution time and the average amount of your salary.

Both factors work together to determine the amount you will receive as a retiree from the IMSS. Have a high number of quoted weeks It is not enough if your average salary is low, and vice versa.

An illustrative example is having a high number of weeks contributed to the IMSS, ideally around 2500 weeks, but with an average salary based on the minimum wage.

In this case, you will not get a significant pension. On the other hand, having a high salary but few weeks of listing It will not be beneficial to you either. It is crucial to find a balance between both factors.

So how can you buy quote weeks legally and when could it be convenient?

The answer is the “Modality 40” of the IMSS. In Debate, we have previously told you that this scheme from the Mexican Social Security Institute allows you to buy weeks of contributions in an official and regulated manner. You can do it online or in person.

The advantage of Mode 40 is that you can buy weeks backthat is, pay for the time that you did not previously quote, and you can also buy weeks for the future.

The cases in which it is advisable to consider the purchase of quote weeks There are several. One of them is when you are close to retirement age, you have a very low average salary and you are just a few weeks away from meeting the contribution time requirement.

In situations of this type, using Modality 40 could be very economical, since you would invest a relatively small amount to obtain a monthly benefit for life.

Another situation in which purchasing weeks could be beneficial is when you want to slightly increase your number of contributed weeks to improve the amount of your pension.

For example, if you have been contributing at a high salary for the last few years, but your previous salary was low, this may negatively affect your pension calculation. Buying a few extra weeks at a high salary can counteract that effect.

So, how much does Modality 40 cost? The cost varies depending on the salary you sign up with. The lower your salary, the lower the cost. Be careful: The values ​​of 2023 will rise in 2024 and will continue to increase until 2030.

For example, contributing in Modality 40 with a salary capped in the IMSS in 2023 can cost around 720 pesos per month, while contributing with a minimum salary could cost you approximately the same amount.

As you can see, purchasing weeks of contributions through Modality 40 is a valid and legal option in the Mexican social security system.

However, it is essential to evaluate your individual situation and consult with a professional to determine if it is appropriate in your particular case.

The key is to find the balance between the number of weeks and the average salary that allows you to maximize your retirement benefits and ensure a stronger financial future.