The pension It is an economic benefit received by contributing workers to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) once they have met the necessary requirements to access it.

Normally, the pension is paid on the first day of the month, but this January 1 is Sunday, so it will have to be covered. So, it will be starting Monday, January 2 that you can start charging for this resource.

The pensions are divided into 3 groups, identify if you belong to any. The groups are:

Age-related pensions for the insured include severance at advanced age, old age and early retirement. Pensions for the worker when an accident at work or illness occurs include Partial or Total Permanent Disability and Disability. The pensions for the beneficiaries of a worker or pensioner, at the time of his death, include widowhood, orphanhood and ascendants.

In order to access an IMSS pension, it is necessary to meet a series of requirements, including being up to date with the payment of social security contributions, having a minimum period of contribution time and meeting the established minimum age.

IMSS pension will increase in 2023

The Mexican Institute of Social Security has more than four million pensioners, who every month can have a monthly payment.

This payment will be increased from the first payment on January 1 . This increase will correspond to 12.8 percent (if you are from Law 73 of Social Security).

If your pension in 2022 is $5 thousand 836 pesosfrom 2023 it will increase to $6 thousand 583 pesosan amount that corresponds to the additional 12.8 percent.