Axel rivas

Guanajuato / 06.23.2021 11:41:37

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Guanajuato called on parents so that they can resume daycare service at the institutionSince today, between 7,000 and 8,000 children attend despite the fact that they have a capacity of 14,000 children, which is equivalent to a capacity of 50%.

It is worth mentioning that the nursery service was one of the few that did not close its doors despite the high rate of infections in the entity.

This was confirmed by the delegate of the IMSS of Guanajuato Marco Antonio Hernández in an exclusive interview for Telediario Bajío, who stressed that there have been no critical cases of illness after the reopening of daycare services.

“Until today we have not had any critical illness situation neither in minors, nor in daycare workers, if there have been ill of course because many people get sick, but the most critical thing that could be is that there is a death, and no such case has been presented, “he said.

As of today, the IMSS of Guanajuato has 72 nurseries, of which 5 are ordinary, the rest are surrogate and are available to the population.

In these nurseries there is an installed capacity of 14 thousand children, and at this time there are 10 thousand who are there, of which about 7 thousand to 8 thousand children are going depending on the will of the parents for fear of contagion, However, the IMSS delegate indicated that there is no reason to fear, since a strict cleaning regime is followed every day.

“Since July 2020, when there was the greatest effervescence on the issue of the pandemic, we managed to open daycare centers to comply with our legal obligations towards workers,” he added.

And just like daycare centers, other prevention and daily care services have also been reopened, such as breast cancer screening, diabetes, hypertension, among others.

