In Mexico, the Mode 40officially known as “Voluntary Continuation of the Mandatory Regime”, offers an opportunity to significantly increase the pension, focusing mainly on the number of weeks quoted and the average salary.

According to experts, adjusting these two factors can be more decisive than age in the final amount of the pension. Remember that to register you must not have a pattern and not exceed five years from your discharge date.

Furthermore, it is important to highlight that, although Increasing the retirement age from 60 to 65 can increase the pension by 25%optimize the weeks quoted and salary in the same period could result in a much larger increase.

The data shows that Raising the average salary and weeks of contributions over five years can increase the pension by significantly higher percentageseven 500% or more, compared to the 25% that would be achieved just by postponing retirement.

Based on various measurements and specific case studies, it can be validated how these factors of weeks contributed and average salary within Modality 40 interact to benefit the contributor with a higher pension.

When is Mode 40 appropriate and when is it not?

It is important to highlight that Modality 40 is a social security scheme that It is designed for those who began contributing to the IMSS before July 1, 1997, allowing them to increase their pension by 300% or more, in accordance with the provisions of the Social Security Law.

That said, it is important to highlight that the Mode 40 is not suitable for everyone. For example, Under Law 97, this modality is generally not recommended except in cases where the contributor needs to complete the minimum of weeks required by law to access a pension.

In these cases, it could still be beneficial to register to secure pension rights. In such cases, It is only advisable to register to add weeks and for that, you must register with the lowest fee allowed .

Experts suggest that to get the most out of Mode 40, workers should have a high number of weeks contributed, a high average salary, or both.

Increasing the salary is generally more feasible than increasing the weeks contributed, since the maximum limit is 250 additional weeks over a five-year period. Let us remember that That period of time is the one used to calculate the average salary of the worker and based on this the pension is determined.

Considering the above, it should be known that there are sspecific situations in which enrolling in Modality 40 would not be advisable, such as the following:

People with 500 to 600 weeks of contributions and over 55 years of age should not register, unless they are about to lose their pension rights, in which case they should opt for the lowest possible salary.

Those between 500 and 700 weeks and over 63 years old should also avoid this modality.

Young people aged 45 or younger should distance themselves from this modality, at least for a few years, since they would be at least 15 years away from reaching retirement age.

Besides, Enrolling in Modality 40 for only one year requires careful analysis of the relationship between the weeks contributed and the average salary, since it does not always result in the expected benefit. However, there can be success stories.

By registering in this modality, workers can recover weeks of contributions with each contribution they make, even if they had previously stopped contributing.

To make the best decision regarding Modality 40, it is very important to first define personal objectives, such as meet the necessary requirementsmaintain pension rights, or improve its amount.

By choosing to register with a higher salary than previously quoted, workers can improve your average salary, which translates into a higher pension .

Then, it is necessary check what is needed to achieve those goals, establish the appropriate amount for the salary, define a budget and, if feasible, proceed with registration. Before, know the current payment table for Modality 40 in 2024.

The final recommendation is consult pension specialistswho can offer a more detailed vision adapted to the individual circumstances of each worker.