The Modality 40 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) is a legal option that provides people protected under the Law of 1973 the opportunity to increase your weeks of contributions, your average salary or both.

However, a question that often arises is: What happens if the worker dies while I pay my IMSS Modality 40 pension?

In Debate, we will address this topic and we will give two examples in which you can see the options on the money in modality 40 if the saver dies before obtaining his pension.

To properly understand the financial implications of the Mode 40 in case of deathit is essential to distinguish two main scenarios in which an individual is contributing in this modality and sadly dies before being able to process his pension.

What happens if I die while paying my IMSS Modality 40 pension? / Debate

Example 1: Death before reaching the age of 60

In this first case, the worker in Mode 40 dies before reaching the minimum pension age, which is generally 60 years.

In such circumstances, the pension that will be awarded to beneficiaries will depend on the type of beneficiary and the specific requirements.

For example, the widow’s pension is granted to spouses or cohabitants and usually requires at least 150 weeks of contributions to be eligible.

Example 2: Death after meeting the requirements

The second scenario involves workers who, at the time of their death, had already met all the minimum requirements to obtain a pension in Modality 40.

This implies having reached the minimum age of 60 years and having accumulated at least 500 weeks of contributions.

In this case, the pension that will be considered will be that of unemployment at advanced age or old age, depending on the age of the deceased at the time of death.

The calculation of the pension will be subject to various factors, such as the time contributed and the worker’s average salary.

It is essential to highlight that, in both scenarios, the pension will not be delivered retroactively, which means that it will not be paid for the time in which the worker did not receive his pension.

What happens if I die while paying my IMSS Modality 40 pension? / Debate

However, a pension will be granted proportional to the time the worker contributed in Modality 40 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

Pension beneficiaries

The beneficiaries of the pension in the event of death may vary depending on the situation and type of pension. Among the possible beneficiaries are:

Widow or concubine: In the case of the widow’s pension, the surviving partner, whether a legally married spouse or cohabitant, is entitled to receive the benefits. At least 150 weeks of contributions are usually required to be eligible.

Children: For the orphan’s pension, the children of the deceased worker can be beneficiaries. Specific requirements may vary depending on IMSS provisions.

IMSS Modality 40: What happens if I die before obtaining my pension? / Debate

Parents: In the case of ancestry pension, if there are no widows or children as beneficiaries, the parents of the deceased may be eligible.

It is essential to consult the specific regulations and requirements of the IMSS to determine who the beneficiaries are and what conditions they must meet to access the pension based on the type of pension and the death scenario.

Afore and Infonavit in case of death of the worker

An additional aspect to consider is what happens to the Afore and Infonavit funds in the event of death.

During their lifetime, workers can designate beneficiaries for these funds, and it is these people who will be entitled to receive the corresponding amount in the event of death.

What happens if I die while paying my IMSS Modality 40 pension? / Debate

If the worker did not designate beneficiaries, the pension and Afore and Infonavit funds will be delivered to the legal beneficiaries.

It is clear that Modality 40 is a very good option to improve the financial situation in retirement, but it is crucial to understand how it affects the beneficiaries in the event of death.

Scenarios and requirements may vary, so it is advisable to take proper advice and plan ahead to ensure loved ones are financially protected in the event of any eventuality.