In Debate we constantly talk to you about the different pension schemes that exist. One of them is the IMSS modality 40, same that especially benefits those who are going to retire under the Social Security Law 73.

Mode 40 or Voluntary Continuation of the Mandatory Regimeis a scheme of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) that allows you to achieve high pensions, even this 2023 you can start contributing and obtain a payment of more than 80 thousand pesos.

Not everyone can get this amount. Let’s start by reiterating that this scheme only works for those who seek to retire from the IMSS under the law of 73. For those of law 97, as we explain in this note, it does not help them much, compared to those of the so-called old Insurance law Social.

So, if you are from Law 73, you must meet the following requirements:

Age of at least 60 years at the time of requesting your pension for Unemployment in Advanced Age and 65 years for Old Age

Have at least 500 weeks quoted before the IMSS

Stop contributing to the IMSS, but without more than 5 consecutive years having elapsed since the withdrawal

Now, to achieve a pension of more than 80,000 pesos this 2023, which, as we explained in this note, the costs of Modality 40 are higher, you have to invest a good amount.

to have a pension of 80 thousand pesos per monthyou need the following combination:

2,000 weeks of contributions, invest 5 capped years in Modality 40 and that the retirement age is 65 years. With these three elements, your pension would be higher than the $84 thousand pesos.

In those five years in which you are going to register with the highest rate of Modality 40 in 2023 and considering increases scheduled for the coming years, you would pay around $613 thousand pesos in total.

This amount equals five annual payments close to $127 thousand pesosequivalent to 48 monthly installments of $10,500 pesos.

As you can see, the investment is high, but if you do the math, as a pensioner, 8 payments of $84 thousand pesos will be enough to recover everything you investedthen you would add in that time $672 thousand pesos .

If your possibilities are less, review how to obtain a pension of $60,000 a month with Modality 40 and we also give you examples of how you can achieve a monthly payment of $50,000 and what you should invest.

Remember that if you want to know how much money you want to retire with, you have to have your number of weeks on hand. Subsequently, determine your investment capacity and the age at which you want to retire.

Also, do not forget that there are cases in which Modality 40 does not suit you, so you should get very good advice before making a decision to invest large amounts of money.