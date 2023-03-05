The IMSS modality 40 – whose legal name is Voluntary Continuation of the Mandatory Regime – It is a program of the Mexican Institute of Social Security that gives you the opportunity to improve your average salary and the number of weeks contributed through voluntary contributions on your own. Its purpose is to increase the amount of your pension.

According to the Law of the Mexican Social Security Institutethose employees who worked before July 1, 1997 are protected under the Law of 73 or Regime of 73.

This gives them the option of contracting the IMSS Modality 40 scheme, which allows them to pay out of their own pocket for the weeks of contributions that remain to meet the requirements to receive their pension. In addition, this scheme allows you to increase the amount you will receive in your pension.

Is there a minimum age to enter Modality 40?

The answer is: There is no such restriction within the law. However, the best time to register for IMSS Modality 40 can be determined based on a pension strategy.

For example, a 45-year-old person can register and this helps them to add weeks of contributions if they do not have an employer. Ideally, you should do it with the lowest salary.

This is so because you are only using IMSS Modality 40 to increase your number of weeks of contribution. There is no point in having a high price because the average salary for the pension is taken based on the last five years worked.

In this case, the ideal ages to contribute with high salaries in Modality 50 are from 55 onwards if you are going to retire at 60.

If your strategy is to retire at 65, the best age to join is 60, but this will depend on your particular situation.

For example, of your number of weeks quoted. If there are more than 2,000 or you are close to them, an investment of two years or even one year in Modality 40 could raise your pension.

Otherwise, if you are 60 years old, but less than 1,500 weeks, the ideal is to contribute with the highest wages you can, according to your investment capacity, and for as long as possible in those last five years.

As you see, the perfect age to join Modality 40 can be considered as in the window of the last five years prior to obtaining your pension.

And, that decision must be complemented with a study based on your number of weeks quoted and your ability to invest, both in time and in amount of money.