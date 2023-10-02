The Modality 40 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) has become an attractive option for those workers who are part of the Social Security Law of 73 and they want to improve their future pension. This alternative, officially known as Voluntary Continuation to the Mandatory Regimeis designed for those who were registered with the IMSS before July 1, 1997.

The process for enroll in Modality 40 It is simple and can be done for free, either online or in person. Contrary to what is often believed, the IMSS law does not establish that workers must contribute the last five years prior to the pension or that they must wait until age 55, 60 or 65 to begin contributing.

How many years should you contribute in Modality 40?

At Debate we receive these types of questions from readers, both by email and through social networks. The answer is simple: The amount of time that a worker must contribute in Modality 40 It depends on your individual circumstances, your financial capacity and your pension objectives.

Some can achieve significant improvements in their pension trading for only one year while others with higher salaries They may not need to resort to this scheme.

IMSS Modality 40: Years you must contribute and best age. / Debate

As is clear, There is no general rule for Mode 40, and it is essential to look for a personalized strategy that fits your specific needs and financial capacity.

Comparing yourself to others is not always helpful, as each case is unique. Modality 40 can be an excellent opportunity to improve your pensionbut it is essential to plan carefully and make informed decisions.

It is important to note that if you are registered In regime 97 of the IMSS, Modality 40 will not have a significant impact on your pension since this will depend largely on the contributions made to your Afore.

Ultimately, the key is to take control of your financial future and seek appropriate advice to make informed decisions about your pension.

At what age should you register for Modality 40?

Unlike what many may think, There is no fixed age range to register in Modality 40. This is because all people who at some point contributed to the IMSS, regardless of their age, have the option of signing up for this program to make voluntary contributions and improve their future pensions.

However, it is important to highlight that future pensioners under Law 73 who have stopped contributing for a previous period, that does not exceed 5 years without contributionsthey can take full advantage of this benefit by enrolling in Modality 40 at 60 years of age.

This is done with the intention of improving the calculation of your pension. Next, we will explain why this strategy can be advantageous and the requirements you must meet to carry it out.

To determine if you can improve your pension through Modality 40, you must first verify if you meet the pension requirements established by the IMSS:

You must belong to Law 73 of Social Security, which implies that you began to contribute to the Institute before July 1, 1997.

You must be between 60 and 64 years of age to qualify for the old-age unemployment pension or over 65 years of age for the old-age pension.

You must have a minimum of 500 weeks of contributions in your work history.

You must not have stopped contributing to the IMSS for more than 5 continuous years, as this could result in the loss of the validity of your rights.

IMSS Modality 40: How many years should you contribute and from what age? / Debate

As you can see, IMSS Modality 40 is a valuable tool to improve your future pension, but there is no strict age limit to enroll in it.

The decision to take advantage of this program depends on your individual situation, your retirement goals, and your employment history. If you meet the aforementioned requirements and want to maximize your pension benefits, consider registering for Modality 40.