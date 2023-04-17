The Voluntary Continuation of the Mandatory Regimeor modality 40, of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), represents an attractive option for those seeking to ensure a decent pension and not rely solely on the unemployment pension.

Through modality 40, workers who have been terminated by their employer can continue contributing to the IMSS and thus improve their unemployment pension. The latter applies to those who belong to the social insurance law of 1973.

Why opt for modality 40? One of its main benefits is that it allows the insured to choose the salary in which they wish to contribute, which may be greater than or equal to that registered at the time of withdrawal from the mandatory IMSS regime. But be careful, there are errors due to which you can lose and in Debate we point them out to you.

Errors that cause you to lose your Modality 40 pension:

If you are currently in the process of analyzing whether or not to register in modality 40, check carefully any of the following mistakes that you should not make, otherwise, you can lose money, time and worst of all, end up with a low pension.

Register without validity

Not meeting the requirements, and even so, being fooled by people who can assure you that they will be able to fix your situation. One of the most common is seeking to register without having at least 52 weeks of contributions in the last five years prior to the withdrawal with the employer.

Discharge in a few weeks

When a person has very few weeks of contributions, it is likely that it is not convenient for him to quote in modality 40, much less do it capped. In some cases, they register for only one year, but the effects of this high investment in modality 40 fail to increase their pension by a single penny.

compare yourself to others

Another common mistake is to compare yourself with people who were successful in 40 modality, thinking that by investing the same and retiring at the same age, they will have the same result. Registering in modality 40 requires planning and strategy prior to registering, to avoid surprises.

invest wrong

Some people who do not have enough money think that it is better to invest two years in half, but time is not a favorable factor. In these cases, it is most convenient to contribute for a capped year, for the best result when averaging the salary to determine the pension.

Register with Law 97

Although the people of the new IMSS law can register in Modality 40 and add weeks, they do not have the benefits of Law 73 workers, such as the possibility of making high contributions to raise the pension. If you quote high, it will be lost money and it is best to save it.

Get your numbers right for a better retirement

Remember that for Law 73 of the IMSS, 500 weeks of contributions are required. It is advisable that before entering modality 40 you see what is the pension that you would receive without contributing money, perhaps it could be good as you will have it.

In case this pension is not satisfactory for you, you have to evaluate if modality 40 is a good option for you. You should ask the person who advises you for a scenario of months to invest, when you are going to put in and when you will receive.

If in this exercise you realize that the investment is justified because the return will be very good, you are ready to take the step. Be careful: you have to know that signing up implies a significant financial effort and determine if you can afford it.

If you want to know how much you have to pay depending on the amount of UMAS that you are going to contribute, check the 2023 Modality 40 quota table. You will see that it is not cheap at all and it will even be more expensive year after year, therefore, you must be careful.

In addition, you should always know that together with the money invested and the weeks quoted, the retirement age counts, since there are differences between a pension at 60 or 65 years of age. Depending on this factor, your pension can be up to 25 percent less or more.