If you started contributing under the 1973 Social Security Law, your pension possibilities could be better than those of those who belong to Regime 97. If you have already calculated your possible pension and you are dissatisfied with the projected amount and want to increase it, You must know Modality 40 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

This alternative offers the possibility of achieving pensions of $50 thousand or more than $60 thousand pesos, giving you significant benefits to ensure a peaceful future. For this, you have to meet several requirements, the main one being, have started trading before July 1, 1997.

The pension is a crucial benefit for workers at the end of their working life, whether due to diseases that imply incapacity or invalidity, work accidents or, simply, the advance of age.

For those who seek to retire by age, they must meet specific requirements, such as being 65 years old, having retired from the Mandatory Regime of the Social Security Law and have contributed a minimum of weeks to the IMSS.

However, for those who are under the regime of the Social Security Act 1973there is a highly beneficial option: Mode 40.

This scheme allows workers to perform voluntary contributions with the aim of increasing the weeks quoted and, consequently, the amount of the pension.

Even those who are not currently employed and have not exceeded 5 years since their last employment relationship they can also make contributions to improve the amount of their unemployment pension.

Main advantages offered by IMSS Modality 40:

Increase in the amount of the pension: Through monthly contributions, you have the opportunity to receive a higher pension. By contributing voluntarily, you will be able to increase the number of weeks contributed and, consequently, receive a higher economic benefit in your retirement stage.

Protection for family members: In the event of disability or death of the insured, IMSS Modality 40 guarantees that the widow, children or ancestors can retain their status as beneficiaries. This provides peace of mind and financial support to your loved ones in difficult situations.

Payment of fees online: Forget complicated paperwork or long lines. With Modality 40, you have the convenience of paying your installments easily and safely through the online banking application. This allows you to save time and effort, avoiding unnecessary trips.

Who can apply for IMSS Modality 40?

To access this alternative and improve your retirement pension, you must meet the following characteristics:

Having started your contributions before July 1, 1997, which means that you belong to the IMSS 73 Regime.

Have contributed at least 52 weeks of work in the last five years.

Have the conservation of rights before the IMSS.

Tip from our experts: Although it is not a strict requirement, we strongly recommend enrolling in Modality 40 if you are about to turn 55, as this will increase the probability of obtaining the maximum possible amount for your pension.

How can I access Modality 40?

This option is very attractive if you want improve your pension. To request it, you must follow a series of processes and procedures before the IMSS, which you can do in person at the window of your subdelegation or online.

In case you decide to carry out the procedure on your own, it is important that you have the following information and documents at hand, as well as patience and time to complete the necessary procedures:

Unique Population Registry Code (CURP)

Social Security Number (SSN)

Number of weeks quoted

Email

IMSS Modality 40 is presented as a valuable option for those workers under the Social Security Law of 1973 who wish to increase their pension and ensure greater financial stability during their retirement.

Take advantage of the advantages offered by this alternative and take control of your economic future. Remember to consult with a specialized advisor to obtain detailed information and make informed decisions.

In Debate we will continue to touch on this type of topic in the Economy section, keep an eye on our publications.