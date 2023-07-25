The Voluntary Continuation of the Mandatory Regimeknown as IMSS modality 40is a scheme that offers benefits to workers who began contributing to the Mexican Social Security Institute before July 1, 1997.

Modality 40 allows inactive workers, that is, those who do not have an employer and are not contributing to the IMSS, to carry out voluntary contributions to improve your average salaryadd weeks of contributions and, as a consequence, achieve an improved amount of pension in full compliance with the law.

Requirements for registration in Mode 40:

Being an inactive worker (without an employer) who is not contributing to the IMSS.

Request registration to the modality before 5 years from your cancellation date.

Add a minimum of 52 paid weeks of work in the last 5 years.

Have started to contribute to the IMSS before July 1, 1997.

Before beginning the registration process in Modality 40, it is important to be clear about the panorama of the personal situation.

This includes knowing the number of weeks contributed, the amount of money you plan to invest and the age at which you want to retire.

IMSS Modality 40: Documents and requirements to register in 2023 / Photo: Debate

Having a well-defined pension strategy will allow you to make informed decisions throughout the process.

Documents to register in Modality 40:

To start the registration in Modality 40, it is advisable to go to the corresponding IMSS subdelegation and present the following documents:

Submit a letter requesting your registration in Voluntary Continuation in the Compulsory Regime (Indicate the salary with which you wish to contribute and from what date).

Submit an updated CURP, in original and copy.

Submit your current INE, in original and copy.

Proof of current address (not older than three months), in original and copy.

Current costs of modality 40 of the IMSS for the year 2023. / Source: Debate

Going to the IMSS subdelegation is a way to speed up the process and make sure that all the documents are in order.

It is advisable to check the corresponding sub-delegation in advance to avoid wasting time in unnecessary travel.

In the event that you wish to make the payment of Modality 40 retroactively, you must sign a document in the IMSS subdelegation, committing to make the payment of the pension the same day.

This implies carrying out the procedure in the corresponding banking institution and returning to the IMSS offices to conclude the process.

Haven’t you taken a tour of Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products

In Debate we will continue to touch on this type of topic in the Economy section, keep an eye on our publications.