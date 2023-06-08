In order to be able to register mode 40you have to stop quoting with the pattern and enter the call Voluntary Continuation of the Mandatory Regime of the IMSS. In this way, already as an independent, start adding weeks quoted with a higher salary and generate a better calculation of your pension.

So, should you quit your job? The best answer is that, reach a negotiation with your employer to get you fired because resigning as such can affect certain rights as a worker, especially certain benefits such as the settlement.

It is important that you know that it is the last 250 weeks – equivalent to five years – that are taken as criteria to calculate an average salary of the worker and with that average establish a pension amount. Remember that In addition to the issue of salaries, other factors are the retirement age and the number of weeks contributed.

So, the best thing is that in advance, talk to your employer about your intention to be fired from the companyso that you can quote on your own in modality 40 of the IMSS.

This implies that you can continue to provide your services to that employerreaching an agreement so that you are discharged, and he no longer has worker-employer obligations with you, but that gives you the possibility of having an income.

The ideal thing in any case, is to make savings so that, when reaching the last five years worked, have a high investment capacity and be able to inject good capital into your average pension.

Depending on the type of work, it is likely that your boss will tell you no, because of the risks that this may entail. In some schemes, you can continue working under another figure, such as fees, but not under the figure of the employer.

For these cases, as much as they allow you to continue providing your services or not, It is advisable over the years to make savings at interest rates that at least allow you to reduce the effects of inflation.

You should also know that, if you do not have money and are left without an employer, you can resort to loans from financial companies, which can pay your pension in exchange for later, collect interest on your monthly amount.

Of course, before taking this step you should seek advice from a specialist outside of that financial institution, see your profile of listed weeks, retirement age and assess whether that strategy really generates returns for you and you enter or not.

If you voluntarily resign, you are entitled to pay the proportional parts of:

Bonus.

Vacations and vacation bonus.

Seniority premium (as long as they are at least 15 years old).

Benefits that were in force in your employment contract or in the labor conditions that regulate your relationship with the company or employer.

Remember that the best pension strategy is determined on a case-by-case basis, therefore, it is not convenient for you to compare yourself with the experiences of friends or acquaintances, as you could have different profiles.

In Debate we will continue to touch on this type of topic in the Economy section, keep an eye on our publications.