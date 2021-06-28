Elda Leticia Gutierrez

Tampico / 06.28.2021 13:07:11

The IMSS hospital number 6 in Madero, is at 9 beds from saturating, so they are enabling the sixth floor to attend patients with covid-19.

Currently, there are 41 beds occupied on the fifth floor, established for patients with SARS-CoV-2, in which 50 have been arranged.

Nicanor Ricardi Constantino, IMSS union delegate, said that 5 patients are intubated.

“The fifth floor (only covid floor) of 50 beds, 41 beds are occupied, anyway the sixth floor is being enabled in case the fifth floor is exceeded this week, we hope in God it is not necessary, “he commented.

He explained that it is important that the population does not break prevention measures, that it is vital to take care of oneself so as not to have to go through situations like these.

The delegate of section 10 of the IMSS, trusts that hospital care will decrease, but that this depends on the way in which the population acts.

“The population relaxed its prevention measures, and has a lot of responsibility for it; we trust that things will change, and that one more floor does not have to be used to provide care,” he commented.

It should be noted that personnel from the Mexican Social Security Institute have been infected by the virus, even and had the two anticovid doses.

