Within the framework of the Afores Fair 2023the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar), the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE)signing the portability agreement to unify the contributions made by workers in both social security institutes.

Through a statement, the consar explained that with the signing of the agreement, employees are provided with the delivery of resources andRecognition of quoted weeks.

“With this signing of annexes, miles of “Mixed Workers“who are in the assumption of having contributed to both institutions, either simultaneously or intermittently,” reported the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System.

It is important to remember that on February 17, 2009, the Portability Agreement was implemented between the IMSS and ISSSTEbased on the reform of ISSSTE Law of 2007however, had not been implemented.

Likewise, the president of Consar, Julio Cervantes Parra, pointed out during the inauguration of the Afores Fair that, despite the fact that the right was recognized by law, this system had not been able to implement processes technological and financial administration.

The Afores Fair 2023 will be held in the Zocalo of the city of mexico and will end on Sunday, July 23. Admission is free and from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This event will concentrate 45 modules of what will be the 10 Afores and more than 15 participating institutions.