If you are a worker and want your IMSS pensionSurely you already know that in order to achieve 100 percent of what you have to work until you are 65 years old. This is established by the law of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) for the 1973 regime.

Currently, if you want retire by law 73 at age 60 they will give you 75 percent of the pension that corresponds to you. Said amount increases by 5 percent for each year worked, as follows:

60 years: 75%

61 years: 80%

62 years: 85%

63 years: 90%

64 years: 95%

65 years: 100%

If you retire between the ages of 60 and 64, you will get the call Old Age Unemployment Pensionwhile at the age of 65, they will grant you the old age pension.

Besides of age factor, two other elements that are pillars at the time of calculate your pension is the number of weeks contributed before the IMSS and the salary average of the last five years.

The six months and one day in IMSS pensions

An issue that does apply is the “rounding off” that is generated when a worker, of retirement age, works six weeks and one extra day so that with that, the IMSS considers that year already worked, increasing the corresponding five percent. This is how we can see it in the following image of the IMSS Law:

Article 171 of the Social Security Law of 1973 indicates the age issue. / Photo: Discussion

In other words, if you contribute up to the age of 64 with six months and one day, you can get not only 95 percent of your pensionbut 100 percent. You would go from an Unemployment pension to an Old Age pension.

He article 171 of the Social Security Law of 1973 indicates that “one year will be added to the compliments when the age exceeds them by six months.”

The recommendation of experts in pension issues is to work not only six months + one day, but to work the entire monththat is, seven months.

In the case of being registered in modality 40 of the IMSS, the six months plus one day apply only for the age factor, but that does not mean that it is seen that extra weeks of contributions will be added.